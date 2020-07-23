All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:10 AM

3253 PERCHERON

3253 Percheron · No Longer Available
Location

3253 Percheron, El Paso County, TX 79938

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Eastside corner lot home ready for immediate move in! This home has a great open floor plan with formal living area and den. Kitchen is very open and comes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and recess lighting. Dining, kitchen and den are all opened to each other, which makes great for entertaining. Zoned master bedroom has french doors, walk in closet and full size en-suite. Let's not forget to mention that the home features REFRIGERATED AC, wood shutters, and nice curb appeal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

