3253 PERCHERON

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning microwave

Beautiful Eastside corner lot home ready for immediate move in! This home has a great open floor plan with formal living area and den. Kitchen is very open and comes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and recess lighting. Dining, kitchen and den are all opened to each other, which makes great for entertaining. Zoned master bedroom has french doors, walk in closet and full size en-suite. Let's not forget to mention that the home features REFRIGERATED AC, wood shutters, and nice curb appeal!