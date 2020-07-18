All apartments in El Paso County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

13033 Lost Willow

13033 Lost Willow · (915) 309-9164
Location

13033 Lost Willow, El Paso County, TX 79938

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Park Right Out Your Front Door! Open Living/Entertaining areas at its Best! Gourmet Kitchen for the cooking/entertaining enthusiast. Making it fun to cook, for family and or friends! Elegant Bath Tile, Plumbing and Light fixtures! Luxury Tile throughout! ,... Wood-shutters for your Privacy and Sleeping -In! Safe For Kids. Well Kept and updated property... like new! Chilling Refrigerated A/C for Hot El Paso Summers. back yard with no back neighbors, Open for you personal landscaping plan?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 Lost Willow have any available units?
13033 Lost Willow has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13033 Lost Willow have?
Some of 13033 Lost Willow's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13033 Lost Willow currently offering any rent specials?
13033 Lost Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 Lost Willow pet-friendly?
No, 13033 Lost Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 13033 Lost Willow offer parking?
No, 13033 Lost Willow does not offer parking.
Does 13033 Lost Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13033 Lost Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 Lost Willow have a pool?
No, 13033 Lost Willow does not have a pool.
Does 13033 Lost Willow have accessible units?
No, 13033 Lost Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 Lost Willow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13033 Lost Willow has units with dishwashers.
Does 13033 Lost Willow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13033 Lost Willow has units with air conditioning.
