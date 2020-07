Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this 3-2 in a great location, close to Crowley and I-20. This unit has just been updated with new carpet throughout. The spacious living area and open concept kitchen is great for entertaining. The shaded backyard and covered patio are other great features. Come see it while it's still available!