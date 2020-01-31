All apartments in Double Oak
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:02 AM

140 Mcmakin Road

140 Mcmakin Road · No Longer Available
Location

140 Mcmakin Road, Double Oak, TX 75077

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful remodel on 2 acres!!! - Come and see this beautiful escape from the city! Quietly tucked away on 2 acres of land in Double Oak, Tx, this home has space, charm and quiet to go around. Fresh off of its remodel, this home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in a spacious 1726 square foot layout. The large two car garage and two car carport provide covered parking for up to four vehicles.
Brand new stainless steel appliances have been provided and are waiting for someone to make use of them. New paint, carpet and flooring have also been added to really bring this home to life.The huge open floor concept provides lots of flexibility in how you set up your living and dining areas. Lastly out back you have two acres of land with large older trees throughout. There is a great little gathering spot behind the home that is perfect for pleasant evenings outside.
This home is zoned for the highly rated Denton ISD.
This property is professionally managed by Real Property Management Legend.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

