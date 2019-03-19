All apartments in Double Oak
Double Oak, TX
130 Ridgebriar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

130 Ridgebriar Drive

130 Ridgebriar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

130 Ridgebriar Dr, Double Oak, TX 75077

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Totally updated and ready to go! Enjoy this completely updated home on 1 acre with sparkling pool. Modern touches throughout. Master suite down with lovely updated bath overlooking treed backyard. Large living area with painted brick fireplace and incredible light. Great island Kitchen with granite, subway tile and painted cabinets. 2 bedrooms plus a living area upstairs. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a pristine home in a fantastic neighborhood. Convenient location. You will all love the modern updates in this serene treed setting. Relax on the covered porch and deck or swim in the sparkling gunite pool. Lots of room in the backyard to enjoy. Swimming pool service & yard maintenance included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Ridgebriar Drive have any available units?
130 Ridgebriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Double Oak, TX.
What amenities does 130 Ridgebriar Drive have?
Some of 130 Ridgebriar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Ridgebriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Ridgebriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Ridgebriar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Ridgebriar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Double Oak.
Does 130 Ridgebriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Ridgebriar Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Ridgebriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Ridgebriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Ridgebriar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 Ridgebriar Drive has a pool.
Does 130 Ridgebriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Ridgebriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Ridgebriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Ridgebriar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Ridgebriar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Ridgebriar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

