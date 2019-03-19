130 Ridgebriar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Totally updated and ready to go! Enjoy this completely updated home on 1 acre with sparkling pool. Modern touches throughout. Master suite down with lovely updated bath overlooking treed backyard. Large living area with painted brick fireplace and incredible light. Great island Kitchen with granite, subway tile and painted cabinets. 2 bedrooms plus a living area upstairs. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a pristine home in a fantastic neighborhood. Convenient location. You will all love the modern updates in this serene treed setting. Relax on the covered porch and deck or swim in the sparkling gunite pool. Lots of room in the backyard to enjoy. Swimming pool service & yard maintenance included in rent.