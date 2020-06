Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

New remodel coming soon! The month of June will be FREE. Going to be a beautiful 3 bed home in a quiet neighborhood only a short 7 minute drive to TMC Hospital and Gateway Village. Open floor plan, brand new kitchen, new bathroom, nice fenced in yard, plenty of perks for the family.