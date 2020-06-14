/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:11 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Denison, TX
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
16 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
680 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
Results within 10 miles of Denison
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
710 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
579 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
817 S Elm Street
817 South Elm Street, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Nice unit South of downtown great for the price, tile floors ready to move now
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
816 S Crockett Street
816 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 816 S Crockett Street in Sherman. View photos, descriptions and more!
