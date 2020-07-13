/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Denison, TX
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2080 sqft
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
520 E Hanna St
520 East Hanna Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE! 3/1 in Denison close to CITY! - Property Id: 309028 3 bedroom 1 bath house with hardwood floors close to the city, but country setting!. It is conveniently located just off Highway 69 in East Denison in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
22 Circle Drive
22 Circle Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Here is the 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home you have been waiting for! Freshly updated and remodeled. You will love the gas cook top in the kitchen.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
931 W Morgan St
931 West Morgan Street, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2348 sqft
HUGE 4/2 house with a study/office room in Denison - Property Id: 287282 This is a HUGE 4 bedroom 2 bath house with a study/office or 5th bedroom. It has a large wrap around porch for enjoying those nice days and evenings.
Results within 1 mile of Denison
1 of 15
Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
172 Coushatta Drive
172 Coushatta Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Unique dome home on one acre with detached garage. Master bedroom upstairs with private bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Peaceful setting close to shopping and freeway and new Denison High School.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$575
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
11 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1010 E Cherry St.
1010 East Cherry Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1856 sqft
Lovely updated 4/2 ready for move in! - This lovely updated home comes with all the standard appliances including a washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
447 N Woods Street
447 North Woods Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1926 sqft
Upstairs unit available this unit has an assigned covered parking space. One animal allowed 20 pounds when full grown. Great location in the heart of Sherman. Pets must be 20 lbs. or smaller. No dish or satellite. only Sparklight available.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
808 Western Hills Dr
808 Western Hills Drive, Sherman, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
4848 sqft
Real Nice Executive Home Rental in Sherman 5/2.5!! - Property Id: 313569 Please call 903-420-4909 to schedule viewing.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1017 Canterbury Drive
1017 Canterbury Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2131 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home that feels like you are living in the country! Large, covered back patio that looks out over a pasture.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1808 W Belden Street
1808 Belden Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,377
1481 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage home in nice West Sherman neighborhood. All hard surface flooring with Tile and Parquet throughout. Large master closet. Fenced back yard and friendly neighborhood. Close to Fairview park and Hwy 1417.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
621 South Andrews Avenue
621 South Andrews Avenue, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1144 sqft
*** Available June 1 *** Completely renovated 1-story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath and a bonus room off the master that can serve as sitting room, den, media room etc. Kitchen has updated appliances, built in microwave, and tiled back splash.
1 of 18
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
615 S Vaden Street
615 South Vaden Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1126 sqft
Quiet & Gorgeous 2007 built recently renovated one story Sherman home.
Results within 10 miles of Denison
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
26 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
38 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
13 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
9 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
830 S Lyon St
830 South Lyon Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
2/1 Home in Sherman - Property Id: 281051 2/1 Home in Sherman for $795 PER MONTH! 830 S Lyon St Sherman TX 75092 For more information, please call : 903-374-8959 Housing is accepted! Rental Terms Rent: $795 Security Deposit: $795 Pet Policy No
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
214 North Ricketts Street
214 North Ricketts Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Charming new build in mature neighborhood. This house features a lovely kitchen with an island, open living and dining area, spacious closets, and a nice back yard perfect for entertaining. Comes furnished with washer and dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3613 Brookstone Drive
3613 Brookstone Dr, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1505 sqft
You will enjoy the experience of living in this like-new home. The Open floor plan encompasses 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with plenty of family space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCorinth, TXFairview, TXDurant, OKAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX