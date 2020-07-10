/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Denison, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$575
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1010 E Cherry St.
1010 East Cherry Street, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1856 sqft
Lovely updated 4/2 ready for move in! - This lovely updated home comes with all the standard appliances including a washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1017 Canterbury Drive
1017 Canterbury Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2131 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home that feels like you are living in the country! Large, covered back patio that looks out over a pasture.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Place - 102
1420 Park Place, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
875 sqft
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floor plans in kitchen, dining and living area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
22 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
38 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
10 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
830 S Lyon St
830 South Lyon Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
700 sqft
2/1 Home in Sherman - Property Id: 281051 2/1 Home in Sherman for $795 PER MONTH! 830 S Lyon St Sherman TX 75092 For more information, please call : 903-374-8959 Housing is accepted! Rental Terms Rent: $795 Security Deposit: $795 Pet Policy No
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
214 North Ricketts Street
214 North Ricketts Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Charming new build in mature neighborhood. This house features a lovely kitchen with an island, open living and dining area, spacious closets, and a nice back yard perfect for entertaining. Comes furnished with washer and dryer.
