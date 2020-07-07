Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane
4233 Ember Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4233 Ember Lane, Deer Park, TX 77536
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Cozy home features new water heater, laminate floors throughout, and fresh paint. Bedrooms are large in size with spacious closets. The large yard includes a cover patio and storage shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane have any available units?
4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deer Park, TX
.
What amenities does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane have?
Some of 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Deer Park
.
Does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane offers parking.
Does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane have a pool?
No, 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane has accessible units.
Does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4233 Ember 4233 Ember Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536
Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
Similar Pages
Deer Park 1 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Deer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Dickinson, TX
Friendswood, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Seabrook, TX
Angleton, TX
Clute, TX
Channelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TX
Pecan Grove, TX
Freeport, TX
Richwood, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Dayton, TX
Hitchcock, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine