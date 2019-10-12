9625 Trail Map Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking media room

Come see this like-new home today! It boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a game room and a flex room that was used as a media room. The master suite is downstairs, and all other bedrooms are up along with the gameroom and flex room. The engineered hardwood flooring is throughout the home and adds such a charm! The granite island is huge in this chef's kitchen. There's a gas cooktop, built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances, and the refrigerator is negotiable. The backyard is very large and spacious! You have plenty of space to entertain your friends and family for the holidays, so don't miss out on this gorgeous home!

Buyer & Buyer's Agent to verify information. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.