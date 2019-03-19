All apartments in Crowley
761 Meadowlark
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

761 Meadowlark

761 Meadowlark Circle · No Longer Available
Location

761 Meadowlark Circle, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Just walking distance to the schools and 15 miles from Downtown Fort-Worth. This 1400 square foot home with three bedroom and two baths is conveniently located close to the metro-plex. This home has large rooms and LARGE fenced back yard. All tile flooring with two car garage and covered patios. We are seeking $1305 a month with 1/2 month as deposit. We offer 5% discount when rent is received prior to the due date and a additional 5% monthly savings for public servants or city employees and veterans. IE: Rent can be as low as $1178 monthly with a 650 deposit for those who qualify. Please call two, one, four area code and a 334 prefix to end with a line number of 6400 for more information and to schedule a viewing. I can take calls as early as 7:30 am and as late a 8:30 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Meadowlark have any available units?
761 Meadowlark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 761 Meadowlark currently offering any rent specials?
761 Meadowlark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Meadowlark pet-friendly?
No, 761 Meadowlark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 761 Meadowlark offer parking?
Yes, 761 Meadowlark offers parking.
Does 761 Meadowlark have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Meadowlark does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Meadowlark have a pool?
No, 761 Meadowlark does not have a pool.
Does 761 Meadowlark have accessible units?
No, 761 Meadowlark does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Meadowlark have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Meadowlark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Meadowlark have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 Meadowlark does not have units with air conditioning.

