761 Meadowlark

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Just walking distance to the schools and 15 miles from Downtown Fort-Worth. This 1400 square foot home with three bedroom and two baths is conveniently located close to the metro-plex. This home has large rooms and LARGE fenced back yard. All tile flooring with two car garage and covered patios. We are seeking $1305 a month with 1/2 month as deposit. We offer 5% discount when rent is received prior to the due date and a additional 5% monthly savings for public servants or city employees and veterans. IE: Rent can be as low as $1178 monthly with a 650 deposit for those who qualify. Please call two, one, four area code and a 334 prefix to end with a line number of 6400 for more information and to schedule a viewing. I can take calls as early as 7:30 am and as late a 8:30 pm.