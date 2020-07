Amenities

Recently updated home with great curb appeal. Large living area upon entry with brick wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms all with good closest space. Large master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless stain appliance and great cabinet space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Breakfast nook is open to the kitchen and over looks the backyard. Spacious formal dining area. Full two car garage. Fence backyard.