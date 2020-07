Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with POOL! In Crowley ISD. This home is ready to move in NOW! New updated kitchen, big dining and living room. Storage shed in back yard. Easy access to I35 and Loop 820. Don't miss out on this property it won't last long. Rent includes pool maintenance. Staging furniture has been removed from home.