701 E Mission Street

701 East Mission Street · No Longer Available
Location

701 East Mission Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1 story on corner lot one block from City park, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, upgraded windows, large living area
with over sized box window for natural light, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash with glass block accent, and fridge included, spacious utility room, updated bath fixtures, laminate floors throughout with ceramic tile in wet areas, large backyard, one block from Old Town Main Street revitalization area. All Information & Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

