701 E Mission Street

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

1 story on corner lot one block from City park, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, upgraded windows, large living area

with over sized box window for natural light, kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counters, tile back splash with glass block accent, and fridge included, spacious utility room, updated bath fixtures, laminate floors throughout with ceramic tile in wet areas, large backyard, one block from Old Town Main Street revitalization area. All Information & Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.