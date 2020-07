Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Very nice 2006 half duplex with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-CAR GARAGE with just under 1100sqft. Sprinkler system, g door opener, alarm, etc. Unit is located in quiet community with access to comm pool and playground. Kitchen open to living & dining. C fans in all rooms. Attic access has been modified with attic flooring for additional storage space. Nice size fenced backyard with large storage shed. Ready for immediate move-in!!