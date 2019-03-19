All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
524 Riverbed Drive
524 Riverbed Drive

524 Riverbed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

524 Riverbed Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Creekside Addition. Welcome to this lovely neighborhood with community club house and pool. Near several city parks. Close to local shopping, dining and convenient to I-35W and Chisholm Trail Parkway Tollway. Inside this home enjoy an open, clean line floor plan making it easy to entertain family and friends. Private Master suite split from the secondary bedrooms gives everyone their own space. Outback enjoy a large yard perfect for playing or relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Riverbed Drive have any available units?
524 Riverbed Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 524 Riverbed Drive have?
Some of 524 Riverbed Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Riverbed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
524 Riverbed Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Riverbed Drive pet-friendly?
No, 524 Riverbed Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 524 Riverbed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 524 Riverbed Drive offers parking.
Does 524 Riverbed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Riverbed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Riverbed Drive have a pool?
Yes, 524 Riverbed Drive has a pool.
Does 524 Riverbed Drive have accessible units?
No, 524 Riverbed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Riverbed Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Riverbed Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Riverbed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Riverbed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

