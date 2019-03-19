524 Riverbed Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Creekside Addition. Welcome to this lovely neighborhood with community club house and pool. Near several city parks. Close to local shopping, dining and convenient to I-35W and Chisholm Trail Parkway Tollway. Inside this home enjoy an open, clean line floor plan making it easy to entertain family and friends. Private Master suite split from the secondary bedrooms gives everyone their own space. Outback enjoy a large yard perfect for playing or relaxing.