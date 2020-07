Amenities

Adorable home in Crowley ISD. Freshly painted inside. Large living area upon entry and vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. Split bedrooms. Master bathroom has been updated. Great closet space on all three bedrooms. Guest bathroom was completely gutted and remodeled with new everything! Kitchen has also been remodeled. Freshly painted cabinets, new counter tops and backsplash plus a new dishwasher. Large fence backyard. No pets. 1350 deposit and 45 application fee.