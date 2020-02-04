509 Mast Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly media room

This stunning 3/2/1 nestled in Creekside has been recently renovated to include warm two tone paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank wood like flooring in living and dining, ceramic tile in the wet areas, and upgraded carpeting in all bedrooms. With an open concept floor plan, the kitchen is open to both the dining area and downstairs living area. Complete with granite countertops, tile backsplash, a large peninsula, and walk in pantry/laundry area, the kitchen is centrally located in the heart of the house. Completing the downstairs is the master bedroom and master bath which has also been updated with granite countertops. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, the second full bathroom, and the second living room; perfect flex space for a media room, office, play room, etc. The huge backyard features a patio area, plenty of room for entertaining, and backs up to a greenbelt so there are no neighbors behind you.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.