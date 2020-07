Amenities

Recently built in 2013 , this three bedroom house is 1350 square feet of living space. Granite counter tops in kitchen , several cabinet for storage with open concept floor plan. Spacious bedrooms with good size closets. Roomy bathrooms with granite counter tops and nicely updated . Beautiful, over sized backyard, plenty of room for children or outside entertainment . House has sprinkler system and two car garage. Located near retail, schools and major roads.