Crowley, TX
425 Heritage Drive
425 Heritage Drive

425 Heritage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 Heritage Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
new construction
MASTER BEDROOM DOWN STAIRS away from other bedrooms! Newer energy efficient Construction conveniently located right off I35 in award winning CROWLEY ISD yet near everything in Fort Worth and Burleson! Home has fresh coat of neutral paint and plenty of room for any size family. Alarm system is included but not needed. Quiet Neighborhood and street. Upstairs living area or game room is HUGE with new wood look floors. Plenty of storage and closet space with deep walk in closets in bedrooms. Bicentennial Park nearby. Good size yard. HOA paid for by landlord. We are looking for a April 1st Lease start date. Call us now before this discounted rate it gone! Sorry we do not accept vouchers from housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Heritage Drive have any available units?
425 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 425 Heritage Drive have?
Some of 425 Heritage Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 425 Heritage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 425 Heritage Drive offer parking?
No, 425 Heritage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 425 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Heritage Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Heritage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Heritage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Heritage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

