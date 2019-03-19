425 Heritage Drive

MASTER BEDROOM DOWN STAIRS away from other bedrooms! Newer energy efficient Construction conveniently located right off I35 in award winning CROWLEY ISD yet near everything in Fort Worth and Burleson! Home has fresh coat of neutral paint and plenty of room for any size family. Alarm system is included but not needed. Quiet Neighborhood and street. Upstairs living area or game room is HUGE with new wood look floors. Plenty of storage and closet space with deep walk in closets in bedrooms. Bicentennial Park nearby. Good size yard. HOA paid for by landlord. We are looking for a April 1st Lease start date. Call us now before this discounted rate it gone! Sorry we do not accept vouchers from housing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
