425 Heritage Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system game room new construction

MASTER BEDROOM DOWN STAIRS away from other bedrooms! Newer energy efficient Construction conveniently located right off I35 in award winning CROWLEY ISD yet near everything in Fort Worth and Burleson! Home has fresh coat of neutral paint and plenty of room for any size family. Alarm system is included but not needed. Quiet Neighborhood and street. Upstairs living area or game room is HUGE with new wood look floors. Plenty of storage and closet space with deep walk in closets in bedrooms. Bicentennial Park nearby. Good size yard. HOA paid for by landlord. We are looking for a April 1st Lease start date. Call us now before this discounted rate it gone! Sorry we do not accept vouchers from housing.