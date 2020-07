Amenities

garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a spacious backyard great for entertaining, in the heart of Crowley. Kitchen includes refrigerator, built in microwave, and cooktop range.

Right around the corner from Walmart and Bicentennial Park.

Schedule a time to see it today before it is gone!