Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
312 Heritage Drive
Last updated February 11 2020 at 6:53 AM

312 Heritage Drive

312 Heritage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

312 Heritage Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning two-story home, located in Crowley, is ready for you and your family. Gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout first floor, with carpet in the bedrooms. Get cozy in one of the 2 living rooms downstairs, offering brick fireplace with white mantle. Eat-in kitchen has a bar top for optional sitting room, nice natural stained wood cabinetry and black appliances. Spacious master suite features dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Massive game room, perfect for entertaining guests, is located upstairs with all the guest bedrooms. Come fall in love with this beauty today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Heritage Drive have any available units?
312 Heritage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 312 Heritage Drive have?
Some of 312 Heritage Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Heritage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Heritage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Heritage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 312 Heritage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 312 Heritage Drive offer parking?
No, 312 Heritage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 312 Heritage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Heritage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Heritage Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Heritage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Heritage Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Heritage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Heritage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Heritage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Heritage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Heritage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

