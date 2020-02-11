312 Heritage Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Stunning two-story home, located in Crowley, is ready for you and your family. Gorgeous laminate wood flooring throughout first floor, with carpet in the bedrooms. Get cozy in one of the 2 living rooms downstairs, offering brick fireplace with white mantle. Eat-in kitchen has a bar top for optional sitting room, nice natural stained wood cabinetry and black appliances. Spacious master suite features dual sinks, walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Massive game room, perfect for entertaining guests, is located upstairs with all the guest bedrooms. Come fall in love with this beauty today!