Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this cozy Crowley find! The home's entryway greets you with an arched doorway! Smooth tile flooring sweeps through the living, kitchen and dining to create easy-to-clean common areas! Updated appliance package included. With great closet space in all bedrooms, the master closet even has a large window to plan according to the weather! The master bathroom offers dual sinks and large mirrors. The back yard is extremely spacious and has a patio for outdoor relaxing!