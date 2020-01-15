All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
221 Rock Hill Drive
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

221 Rock Hill Drive

221 Rock Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

221 Rock Hill Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
parking
garage
Cute & Cozy 3 Bdrm-2 Bth Home located in Mesa Vista in Crowley! Open Floorplan with Natural Lighting! Split Floorplan + Study right off of the Family Room. Spacious Bedrooms and Master Suite has Separate Shower & Garden Tub. Enclosed Patio is ideal as a small Sunroom. No Neighbors in Front of you! Perfect location that is close to FM 1187!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Rock Hill Drive have any available units?
221 Rock Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 221 Rock Hill Drive have?
Some of 221 Rock Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Rock Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Rock Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Rock Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 221 Rock Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 221 Rock Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 221 Rock Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 221 Rock Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Rock Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Rock Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 221 Rock Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 221 Rock Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 221 Rock Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Rock Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Rock Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Rock Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Rock Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

