Cute & Cozy 3 Bdrm-2 Bth Home located in Mesa Vista in Crowley! Open Floorplan with Natural Lighting! Split Floorplan + Study right off of the Family Room. Spacious Bedrooms and Master Suite has Separate Shower & Garden Tub. Enclosed Patio is ideal as a small Sunroom. No Neighbors in Front of you! Perfect location that is close to FM 1187!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Rock Hill Drive have any available units?
221 Rock Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 221 Rock Hill Drive have?
Some of 221 Rock Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Rock Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
221 Rock Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.