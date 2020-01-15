221 Rock Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute & Cozy 3 Bdrm-2 Bth Home located in Mesa Vista in Crowley! Open Floorplan with Natural Lighting! Split Floorplan + Study right off of the Family Room. Spacious Bedrooms and Master Suite has Separate Shower & Garden Tub. Enclosed Patio is ideal as a small Sunroom. No Neighbors in Front of you! Perfect location that is close to FM 1187!