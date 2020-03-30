216 N Heights Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss this adorable home, walking distance from Crowley High School. All new neutral paint, new carpet, and a beautiful sun room overlook the large backyard with mature trees. Available immediately for move-in upon approval. Applicants 18 years of age and older must pay a 45 application fee per person. Security deposit is one month's rent and is due within 48 hours of application approval. Pets are considered on an individual basis and approval will be made by landlord. No aggressive breeds. Lease is a minimum of 12 months but longer is preferred.