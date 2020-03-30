All apartments in Crowley
216 N Heights Drive

216 North Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

216 North Heights Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Don't miss this adorable home, walking distance from Crowley High School. All new neutral paint, new carpet, and a beautiful sun room overlook the large backyard with mature trees. Available immediately for move-in upon approval. Applicants 18 years of age and older must pay a 45 application fee per person. Security deposit is one month's rent and is due within 48 hours of application approval. Pets are considered on an individual basis and approval will be made by landlord. No aggressive breeds. Lease is a minimum of 12 months but longer is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

