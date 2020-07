Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful home is waiting for you. Master Bedroom dawn stairs, huge game room upstairs. Laminate floors through out 1st floor. Open patio in the back yard for your family to enjoy.Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. Located close to Hwy 1-35 and I-20.