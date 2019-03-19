All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
169 Adams Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

169 Adams Drive

169 Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

169 Adams Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Inviting 4 bed 2 bath home in Crowley. This kitchen is open with granite countertops, all stainless steel appliances, and dark beautiful cabinets. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and an en suite bathroom with dual sinks, a garden tub, and a separate shower.*Your dream home is on its way! Expected available date of 8/30/2018! Apply now!We prioritize property reservations by approved application date. Photos and description are based on previous listing. Some items may have been modified. Applicants are to confirm all information herein. Please note: Available dates are tentative as this home is currently under renovations. Holding deposits are due upon 1st in line application approval.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Adams Drive have any available units?
169 Adams Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 169 Adams Drive have?
Some of 169 Adams Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Adams Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 Adams Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Adams Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 169 Adams Drive is pet friendly.
Does 169 Adams Drive offer parking?
No, 169 Adams Drive does not offer parking.
Does 169 Adams Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Adams Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Adams Drive have a pool?
No, 169 Adams Drive does not have a pool.
Does 169 Adams Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 Adams Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Adams Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Adams Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Adams Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Adams Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

