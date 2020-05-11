1401 Blue Quail Run

Amenities

Welcome to the most prestigious community in Crowley, Deer Creek Estates! Here you will find more amenities than any other community around, such as; a clubhouse, a pool, baseball field, basketball court, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, stocked fishing pond, volleyball courts, extra wide roads, safe sidewalks, no through streets, tons of mature trees and plenty of green space! This is a rare opportunity to purchase a turn key two story home, nestled away in the back of the community with a stunning elevation and views for miles! 4 beds, PLUS office! Immaculate home with updates that include paint, flooring, plumbing, electrical and more! Search '1401 Blue Quail' on Facebook for more info and 3D.