All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1401 Blue Quail Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1401 Blue Quail Run
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:33 PM

1401 Blue Quail Run

1401 Blue Quail Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1401 Blue Quail Run, Crowley, TX 76036
Deer Creek Estates Crowly

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to the most prestigious community in Crowley, Deer Creek Estates! Here you will find more amenities than any other community around, such as; a clubhouse, a pool, baseball field, basketball court, tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, stocked fishing pond, volleyball courts, extra wide roads, safe sidewalks, no through streets, tons of mature trees and plenty of green space! This is a rare opportunity to purchase a turn key two story home, nestled away in the back of the community with a stunning elevation and views for miles! 4 beds, PLUS office! Immaculate home with updates that include paint, flooring, plumbing, electrical and more! Search '1401 Blue Quail' on Facebook for more info and 3D.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Blue Quail Run have any available units?
1401 Blue Quail Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1401 Blue Quail Run have?
Some of 1401 Blue Quail Run's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Blue Quail Run currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Blue Quail Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Blue Quail Run pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Blue Quail Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1401 Blue Quail Run offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Blue Quail Run offers parking.
Does 1401 Blue Quail Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Blue Quail Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Blue Quail Run have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Blue Quail Run has a pool.
Does 1401 Blue Quail Run have accessible units?
No, 1401 Blue Quail Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Blue Quail Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Blue Quail Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Blue Quail Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Blue Quail Run does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary