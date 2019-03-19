This home is set in a perfect neighborhood. With the master bedroom being separate from the other 3 rooms it offers a peaceful retreat. In the master there is a garden tub with a separate shower. When you walk in the formal living and dining rooms are to your left. There is a hall to your right that leads to the 3 bedrooms. This home is a must see!!! $300 Move in plus deposit!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
1369 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Some of 1369 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1369 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.