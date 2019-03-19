All apartments in Crowley
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1369 Meadowbrook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1369 Meadowbrook Lane

1369 Meadowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1369 Meadowbrook Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
This home is set in a perfect neighborhood. With the master bedroom being separate from the other 3 rooms it offers a peaceful retreat. In the master there is a garden tub with a separate shower. When you walk in the formal living and dining rooms are to your left. There is a hall to your right that leads to the 3 bedrooms. This home is a must see!!!
$300 Move in plus deposit!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
1369 Meadowbrook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 1369 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1369 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1369 Meadowbrook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1369 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1369 Meadowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1369 Meadowbrook Lane offers parking.
Does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1369 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 1369 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1369 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1369 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1369 Meadowbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1369 Meadowbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

