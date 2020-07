Amenities

MOVE IN READY!!!! Set up your tour today. Spacious and open 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Flooring has been replaced. Formal living and dining room combo. Kitchen with island opens to family room with corner brick fireplace. Breakfast area located off of kitchen. Split bedrooms. 2 living and 2 dining spaces. Open patio overlooks large back yard. Must See Home!! Walking distance to school. This home is move in ready. Come and view the inside.