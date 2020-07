Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 2-bath, and a 2-car garage. The master bedroom is very spacious with double vanity in bathroom, walk-in closet. Open living area that opens to the kitchen. Has a breakfast area or enjoy breakfast on your patio. Also has a breakfast bar. Great curb appeal with a front covered porch. Great Location. Move in Ready!