132 Lincoln Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You'll love this gorgeous and spacious 2-story, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2-car garage home located in Crowley is move-in ready! Living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Separate dining room and bonus room upstairs! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet/countertop space and a bar-top kitchen island which leads to a breakfast nook with beautiful french doors leading outside! The master bath has a large vanity, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Screen back patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.