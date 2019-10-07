129 Currie Court

Amenities

Entry opens up to the living room complete with tile flooring. Cozy kitchen tucked away next to the living room with wrap around counter tops and and appliance package! Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The master bedroom is gorgeous. With multi leveled ceilings, ceiling fan, and a large walk in closet. The master bathroom is spacious and offers dual sinks with lots of counter and cabinet space and a full sized shower! The back yard is great for extra space and entertaining!