Crowley, TX
129 Currie Court
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

129 Currie Court

129 Currie · No Longer Available
Location

129 Currie, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Entry opens up to the living room complete with tile flooring. Cozy kitchen tucked away next to the living room with wrap around counter tops and and appliance package! Appliance package includes a range, vent a hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. The master bedroom is gorgeous. With multi leveled ceilings, ceiling fan, and a large walk in closet. The master bathroom is spacious and offers dual sinks with lots of counter and cabinet space and a full sized shower! The back yard is great for extra space and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Currie Court have any available units?
129 Currie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 129 Currie Court have?
Some of 129 Currie Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Currie Court currently offering any rent specials?
129 Currie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Currie Court pet-friendly?
No, 129 Currie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 129 Currie Court offer parking?
Yes, 129 Currie Court offers parking.
Does 129 Currie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Currie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Currie Court have a pool?
No, 129 Currie Court does not have a pool.
Does 129 Currie Court have accessible units?
No, 129 Currie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Currie Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Currie Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Currie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Currie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

