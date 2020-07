Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom,2 bathroom, 2 car garage in the wonderful Lasater Ranch! This is a renters dream nestled in a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. Spacious living area open to the kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and countertops makes you a superb hostess when entertaining. Split bedrooms including a spacious master bedroom is the perfect spot to relax. This home also offers a great fenced in backyard with covered patio.