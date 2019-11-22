1228 Cottonwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage media room

This incredible home, located in great area, offers everything you are looking for! Gorgeous curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping and dark stained wooden garage door. Luxurious kitchen, open to the living room, offers beautiful cabinetry, black appliances, vinyl wood flooring and a built-in wine cooler. Wait until you see the stunning decorative interior wood wall in the living room, making this home unlike the next. Spacious bedrooms throughout, media room on the second story and a nice backyard perfect for hosting! This home is a MUST see!