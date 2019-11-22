All apartments in Crowley
1228 Cottonwood Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 2:55 AM

1228 Cottonwood Drive

1228 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Cottonwood Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This incredible home, located in great area, offers everything you are looking for! Gorgeous curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping and dark stained wooden garage door. Luxurious kitchen, open to the living room, offers beautiful cabinetry, black appliances, vinyl wood flooring and a built-in wine cooler. Wait until you see the stunning decorative interior wood wall in the living room, making this home unlike the next. Spacious bedrooms throughout, media room on the second story and a nice backyard perfect for hosting! This home is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
1228 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1228 Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 1228 Cottonwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Cottonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1228 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Cottonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1228 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Cottonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Cottonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

