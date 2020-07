Amenities

Welcome Home! Fresh designer paint, new installed carpet 3-16 in main living areas and bedrooms, fireplace and open kitchen - great for entertaining! Kitchen with wood laminate flooring, lots of cabinet and storage space! Spacious master and secondary bedrooms, master bath with garden tub and separate shower, custom tiled shower! Stained fence in the backyard. Won't last long! $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!