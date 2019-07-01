All apartments in Crowley
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:40 PM

1124 Flatwater Trail

1124 Flatwater Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Flatwater Trail, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful home in Creekside Subdivision! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 baths home has an amazing backyard that is welcoming for guests and get togethers. As you walk into the home, you'll see two bedrooms on the right side with a full bathroom. Master bedroom will be on the far back left of the home. This home has a moderate open kitchen concept and a dining table is included unless request to be removed. The kitchen has a lovely island and a fridge provided with plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Previous owner had installed benches to the dining room. You will fall in love with this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Flatwater Trail have any available units?
1124 Flatwater Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1124 Flatwater Trail have?
Some of 1124 Flatwater Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Flatwater Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Flatwater Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Flatwater Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Flatwater Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1124 Flatwater Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1124 Flatwater Trail offers parking.
Does 1124 Flatwater Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Flatwater Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Flatwater Trail have a pool?
No, 1124 Flatwater Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Flatwater Trail have accessible units?
No, 1124 Flatwater Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Flatwater Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Flatwater Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1124 Flatwater Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1124 Flatwater Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

