1124 Flatwater Trail

dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful home in Creekside Subdivision! This lovely 3 bedroom 2 baths home has an amazing backyard that is welcoming for guests and get togethers. As you walk into the home, you'll see two bedrooms on the right side with a full bathroom. Master bedroom will be on the far back left of the home. This home has a moderate open kitchen concept and a dining table is included unless request to be removed. The kitchen has a lovely island and a fridge provided with plenty of cabinet space and a pantry. Previous owner had installed benches to the dining room. You will fall in love with this home!