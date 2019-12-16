All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
1116 Cottonwood Drive
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:19 PM

1116 Cottonwood Drive

1116 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Cottonwood Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT!!! This beautiful home is located only a few miles off 35W in Crowley and is close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The property is nicely equipped with vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, garden tub, and more! The home also comes equipped with a fridge! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. $1,695.00 (base rent) + $19.00 (annual HOA fee is $225.00; divided by 12) = $1,714.00 total monthly payment. Make sure you move quickly, this one will not last! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
1116 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1116 Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 1116 Cottonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Cottonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1116 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Cottonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1116 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1116 Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1116 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 Cottonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Cottonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

