1116 Cottonwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!!! This beautiful home is located only a few miles off 35W in Crowley and is close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The property is nicely equipped with vaulted ceilings, recessed lights, garden tub, and more! The home also comes equipped with a fridge! HOA fees are tenant’s responsibility. Annual dues are divided by 12 and the added to the rent. $1,695.00 (base rent) + $19.00 (annual HOA fee is $225.00; divided by 12) = $1,714.00 total monthly payment. Make sure you move quickly, this one will not last! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!!