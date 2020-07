Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Country living in the City! This property has been COMPLETELY UPDATED!!! New paint inside and out, new vinyl wood flooring, lighting, fans and much, much more!!!This cute house backs up to Bicentennial Park! What a view from your back yard! . Great bonus is you are on well water so there is NO WATER bill!!