1112 Cottonwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This nice home has all 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a small alcove for maybe a computer area. Flooring is plank downstairs and carpet upstairs. The living area is large with a fireplace and is open to the spacious kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. There is a covered patio and fenced yard. Crowley ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Home just about ready for occupancy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.