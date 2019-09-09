All apartments in Crowley
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:05 PM

1112 Cottonwood Drive

1112 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Cottonwood Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This nice home has all 3 bedrooms upstairs along with a small alcove for maybe a computer area. Flooring is plank downstairs and carpet upstairs. The living area is large with a fireplace and is open to the spacious kitchen. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower. There is a covered patio and fenced yard. Crowley ISD. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Home just about ready for occupancy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Cottonwood Drive have any available units?
1112 Cottonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Cottonwood Drive have?
Some of 1112 Cottonwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Cottonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Cottonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Cottonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Cottonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Cottonwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1112 Cottonwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Cottonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Cottonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Cottonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Cottonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Cottonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Cottonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Cottonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Cottonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Cottonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

