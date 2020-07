Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Two story home features nice size kitchen that opens to the living room downstairs. Half bath that would be great for guests is downstairs . The master bedroom is downstairs and 3 bedrooms are upstairs with a game room or extra sitting area. Every room has large closets with plenty of storage! Recently updated with brand new floors, stainless steal appliances - some updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Come take a look at this beautiful home it won't last long.