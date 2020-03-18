All apartments in Crowley
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:38 PM

1020 Junegrass Lane

1020 Junegrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Junegrass Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Junegrass Lane have any available units?
1020 Junegrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 1020 Junegrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Junegrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Junegrass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Junegrass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Junegrass Lane offer parking?
No, 1020 Junegrass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1020 Junegrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Junegrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Junegrass Lane have a pool?
No, 1020 Junegrass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Junegrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1020 Junegrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Junegrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Junegrass Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Junegrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Junegrass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

