All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1013 Maidenhair Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1013 Maidenhair Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1013 Maidenhair Lane

1013 Maidenhair Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1013 Maidenhair Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Are you looking a house, ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, bingo you just found it!
Act quick before is gone!
Owner of Arferro Investments LLC is an active real estate agent in the State of Texas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have any available units?
1013 Maidenhair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 1013 Maidenhair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Maidenhair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Maidenhair Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane offer parking?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have a pool?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have accessible units?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Maidenhair Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary