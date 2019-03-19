Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1013 Maidenhair Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1013 Maidenhair Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1013 Maidenhair Lane
1013 Maidenhair Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1013 Maidenhair Lane, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Are you looking a house, ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, bingo you just found it!
Act quick before is gone!
Owner of Arferro Investments LLC is an active real estate agent in the State of Texas
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have any available units?
1013 Maidenhair Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
Is 1013 Maidenhair Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Maidenhair Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Maidenhair Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane offer parking?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have a pool?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have accessible units?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Maidenhair Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Maidenhair Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 Maidenhair Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Burleson, TX
Benbrook, TX
Cleburne, TX
White Settlement, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Haltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Saginaw, TX
Aledo, TX
Hurst, TX
Weatherford, TX
Midlothian, TX
Willow Park, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Azle, TX
Keller, TX
Granbury, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary