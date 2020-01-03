All apartments in Crowley
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

101 HERITAGE Drive

101 Heritage Street · No Longer Available
Location

101 Heritage Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Large Beautiful Home. Sits on a corner lot with 2 car garage 3 living areas an office 4 bed and 2.5 bath. Huge Kitchen lots of counter space and island. Large master bath features double vanity, garden tub, stand up shower and deep closet. Minutes from Teeter Park and Bicentennial Park a Recreational green space featuring a splash pad, event pavilions & a disc-golf course. The Crowley Recreation Center offers many programs and services that enrich and enhance the lives of Crowley residents. From a state-of-the-art workout facility to large banquet rooms perfect for your special event. Minutes from shopping and dining with quick access to Major Hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 HERITAGE Drive have any available units?
101 HERITAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 101 HERITAGE Drive have?
Some of 101 HERITAGE Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 HERITAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 HERITAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 HERITAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 HERITAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 101 HERITAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 HERITAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 101 HERITAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 HERITAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 HERITAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 101 HERITAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 HERITAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 HERITAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 HERITAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 HERITAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 HERITAGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 HERITAGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

