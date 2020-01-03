101 HERITAGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities gym parking garage

Large Beautiful Home. Sits on a corner lot with 2 car garage 3 living areas an office 4 bed and 2.5 bath. Huge Kitchen lots of counter space and island. Large master bath features double vanity, garden tub, stand up shower and deep closet. Minutes from Teeter Park and Bicentennial Park a Recreational green space featuring a splash pad, event pavilions & a disc-golf course. The Crowley Recreation Center offers many programs and services that enrich and enhance the lives of Crowley residents. From a state-of-the-art workout facility to large banquet rooms perfect for your special event. Minutes from shopping and dining with quick access to Major Hwy.