1008 Oarlock Drive

Ready for a quick move in. Located in a community with an elementary school and community pool and park. It is perfect for a family that needs space. It has 4 large bedrooms all located upstairs to keep the 1st level for entertaining. A kitchen with a lot of counter space and cabinets and overlooks into the living room. The home also has a beautiful and very spacious backyard to enjoy. An additional gameroom or living area is located upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
