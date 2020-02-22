All apartments in Crowley
1008 Oarlock Drive

1008 Oarlock Drive
Location

1008 Oarlock Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Ready for a quick move in. Located in a community with an elementary school and community pool and park. It is perfect for a family that needs space. It has 4 large bedrooms all located upstairs to keep the 1st level for entertaining. A kitchen with a lot of counter space and cabinets and overlooks into the living room. The home also has a beautiful and very spacious backyard to enjoy. An additional gameroom or living area is located upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Oarlock Drive have any available units?
1008 Oarlock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1008 Oarlock Drive have?
Some of 1008 Oarlock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Oarlock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Oarlock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Oarlock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Oarlock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1008 Oarlock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Oarlock Drive offers parking.
Does 1008 Oarlock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Oarlock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Oarlock Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Oarlock Drive has a pool.
Does 1008 Oarlock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1008 Oarlock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Oarlock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Oarlock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Oarlock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Oarlock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

