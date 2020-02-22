1008 Oarlock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Ready for a quick move in. Located in a community with an elementary school and community pool and park. It is perfect for a family that needs space. It has 4 large bedrooms all located upstairs to keep the 1st level for entertaining. A kitchen with a lot of counter space and cabinets and overlooks into the living room. The home also has a beautiful and very spacious backyard to enjoy. An additional gameroom or living area is located upstairs.