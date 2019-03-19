This home ill accommodate a large active family. Master bedroom retreat is on the first floor and the other three bedrooms are upstairs. All bedrooms are very spacious. The open concept kitchen and living room are perfect for family gatherings. This home sits on a quiet culdesac with an open greenbelt and playground across the street within walking distance. Spend lazy evenings on you covered patio while overlooking the large backyard with no houses behind you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1004 Junegrass Lane have any available units?
1004 Junegrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1004 Junegrass Lane have?
Some of 1004 Junegrass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Junegrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Junegrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.