All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1004 Junegrass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1004 Junegrass Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1004 Junegrass Lane

1004 Junegrass Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1004 Junegrass Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
playground
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
This home ill accommodate a large active family. Master bedroom retreat is on the first floor and the other three bedrooms are upstairs. All bedrooms are very spacious. The open concept kitchen and living room are perfect for family gatherings. This home sits on a quiet culdesac with an open greenbelt and playground across the street within walking distance. Spend lazy evenings on you covered patio while overlooking the large backyard with no houses behind you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Junegrass Lane have any available units?
1004 Junegrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1004 Junegrass Lane have?
Some of 1004 Junegrass Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Junegrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Junegrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Junegrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Junegrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1004 Junegrass Lane offer parking?
No, 1004 Junegrass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Junegrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Junegrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Junegrass Lane have a pool?
No, 1004 Junegrass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Junegrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1004 Junegrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Junegrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Junegrass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Junegrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Junegrass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary