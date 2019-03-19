1004 Junegrass Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities playground

This home ill accommodate a large active family. Master bedroom retreat is on the first floor and the other three bedrooms are upstairs. All bedrooms are very spacious. The open concept kitchen and living room are perfect for family gatherings. This home sits on a quiet culdesac with an open greenbelt and playground across the street within walking distance. Spend lazy evenings on you covered patio while overlooking the large backyard with no houses behind you.