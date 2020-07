Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Brand New! Beautiful!

Be the first to lease this beautiful 3 bedroom home in a highly sought after master planned neighborhood.

This home comes with wood-like tile flooring, Granite Countertops, large kitchen island, custom ca, stainless steel appliances with brand new fridge included in the rent. Home has a designated study and garden tub in the grand master bathroom. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.