Cross Roads, TX
/
10912 Blaze Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:25 AM

10912 Blaze Street

10912 Blaze St · No Longer Available
Location

10912 Blaze St, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 Bath Home w Study and Office area in Aubrey Tx. Immaculate kept home that sparkles! This open concept home has open layout from Kitchen, Nook, and Family Room. The Kitchen boasts a Oversized Island, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, and Tons of Cabinet Space. Living Rm has Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace w Gas Starter. Large Bedrooms throughout home. Master Bath has Large Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks, and Large Walk in Closet. Backyard has covered Patio and Nice Lawn to relax and play on.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10912 Blaze Street have any available units?
10912 Blaze Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 10912 Blaze Street have?
Some of 10912 Blaze Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10912 Blaze Street currently offering any rent specials?
10912 Blaze Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10912 Blaze Street pet-friendly?
No, 10912 Blaze Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 10912 Blaze Street offer parking?
Yes, 10912 Blaze Street offers parking.
Does 10912 Blaze Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10912 Blaze Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10912 Blaze Street have a pool?
No, 10912 Blaze Street does not have a pool.
Does 10912 Blaze Street have accessible units?
No, 10912 Blaze Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10912 Blaze Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10912 Blaze Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10912 Blaze Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10912 Blaze Street does not have units with air conditioning.

