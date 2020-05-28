10912 Blaze Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bdrm 2 Bath Home w Study and Office area in Aubrey Tx. Immaculate kept home that sparkles! This open concept home has open layout from Kitchen, Nook, and Family Room. The Kitchen boasts a Oversized Island, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, and Tons of Cabinet Space. Living Rm has Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace w Gas Starter. Large Bedrooms throughout home. Master Bath has Large Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks, and Large Walk in Closet. Backyard has covered Patio and Nice Lawn to relax and play on.