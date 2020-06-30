All apartments in Cross Mountain
Find more places like 19414 BABCOCK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cross Mountain, TX
/
19414 BABCOCK RD
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:35 AM

19414 BABCOCK RD

19414 Babcock Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

19414 Babcock Road, Cross Mountain, TX 78256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
internet cafe
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
internet access
Live only minutes from La Cantera and The Rim, allowing you the benefit of superb shopping and dining close to home! You'll also be close to major employers, award-winning schools, IH-10 and Loop 1604. Indulge yourself in the heated resort-style pool and sundeck, walk on the beautiful trails, enjoy the outdoor kitchen and cabanas, hook up to free Wi-Fi, utilize the internet cafe, exercise facility, pet park and grooming station! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have any available units?
19414 BABCOCK RD has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19414 BABCOCK RD have?
Some of 19414 BABCOCK RD's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19414 BABCOCK RD currently offering any rent specials?
19414 BABCOCK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19414 BABCOCK RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 19414 BABCOCK RD is pet friendly.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD offer parking?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not offer parking.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have a pool?
Yes, 19414 BABCOCK RD has a pool.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have accessible units?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19414 BABCOCK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19414 BABCOCK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19414 BABCOCK RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX
Olmos Park, TXLakehills, TXCanyon Lake, TXCibolo, TXKerrville, TXHondo, TXMcQueeney, TXWimberley, TXFredericksburg, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity