19414 BABCOCK RD

Amenities
Live only minutes from La Cantera and The Rim, allowing you the benefit of superb shopping and dining close to home! You'll also be close to major employers, award-winning schools, IH-10 and Loop 1604. Indulge yourself in the heated resort-style pool and sundeck, walk on the beautiful trails, enjoy the outdoor kitchen and cabanas, hook up to free Wi-Fi, utilize the internet cafe, exercise facility, pet park and grooming station! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.